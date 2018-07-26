Assessment of CCH Tagetik based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned CCH Tagetik in the Visionaries quadrant of its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions1. The reportstates that the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management has been renamed the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions.

This annual Gartner report evaluates solution vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Sixteen vendors were evaluated for the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions.

"We believe our placement as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions validates our commitment to supporting and driving the modernization of the finance function," said Marco Pierallini, executive vice president, Product, CCH Tagetik. "By focusing specifically on delivering solutions that leverage technology in the context of finance, we enable our customers to expand the scope of financial planning and analysis with control and confidence."

"We've taken an innovative platform approach to delivering solutions for the Office of the CFO since our founding. We were the first to deliver a unified cloud platform with the capability and scalability to address the complex needs of large global enterprises," said Manuel Vellutini, executive vice president, Commercial, CCH Tagetik. "As the cloud has become more mainstream, CFOs in large enterprises are taking the opportunity to modernize by replacing their aging on-premise FP&A solutions with our powerful and scalable unified Finance Transformation Platform in the cloud."

The CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform brings together financial and operational planning, financial consolidation and close, management and regulatory reporting, data governance and analytics in a single unified platform. CCH Tagetik customers are able to reduce the complexity, integration and maintenance costs of multiple on-premise solutions and gain built-in visibility, workflow, collaboration and orchestration across all of these processes. And with the recent addition of an Analytical Workspace for planning and profitability analysis customers can also incorporate and govern the granular and diverse data needed to embrace a more business-centric, data-driven, forward-looking perspective with full control and confidence.

"We are very proud of our placement as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions," said Ian Rhind, president and CEO, Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "Our customers can be confident that Wolters Kluwer remains committed to our vision of providing innovative solutions that address the finance challenges of today and the future."

To read the full Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions and Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions2documents click here. To learn more about CCH Tagetik go to www.tagetik.com.

