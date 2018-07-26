

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $217 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $133 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.56 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $133 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



