

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aflac (AFL) announced the company upwardly revised its 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $3.90 to $4.06, from $3.72 to $3.88.



For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings per share increased 16.3% to $1.07. Total revenues were $5.6 billion during the second quarter of 2018, compared to $5.4 billion in the second quarter of 2017.



CEO Daniel Amos said: 'We are pleased that our second quarter results in both Japan and the United States reflected solid performance overall and advanced our progress toward achieving the company's objectives for 2018.'



