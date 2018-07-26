

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $128.37 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $123.32 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Verisign Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145.49 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $302.45 million from $288.55 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



