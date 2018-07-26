Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) today released its unaudited financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights for the quarter

Record net income of $ 8.6 million for the quarter, up 26.5 % from prior year

Record r evenues of $ 14.6 million, up 21.1 % from prior year

$0. 2 4 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter

Portfolio of $ 710 million, up 12.2 % from December 31, 201 7

High quality mortgage portfolio 80.6 % of portfolio in first mortgages 8 6. 9 % of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 61.0 %



"We had a solid second quarter of 2018. Our mortgage portfolio grew to over $709 million, but more importantly we continued to lend conservatively, with a high percentage of first mortgages and an average loan to value of 61.0 %. Our weighted average interest rate increased for the third consecutive quarter, climbing to 8.54%, up from 8.50% at March 31, 2018, and 8.44% at December 31, 2017. On July 18, 2018, subsequent to quarter end, we successfully completed a $30 million public offering of 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, which was upsized from the initial offer of $25 million due to strong shareholder demand," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-(888)-241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until August 9, 2018) please call 1-(855)-859-2056, Conference ID 5083029.

Results of operations

Atrium achieved record results, as its assets grew to $702.7 million, and revenues grew for the quarter to a record $14.6 million, an increase of 21.1% from the prior year.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018, were a record $8.6 million, an increase of 26.5% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.24, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per common share, respectively, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2018, were $28.0 million, an increase of 16.5% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.48 and $0.47, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $0.47 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the comparable period in the previous year.

The company had $701.6 million of mortgages receivable as at June 30, 2018, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31, 2017. During the quarter, $70.3 million of mortgages were advanced, and $21.2 million of mortgages were repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio increased to 8.54% at June 30, 2018, compared with 8.44% at December 31, 2017 and 8.42% at June 30, 2017.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)

Financial summary Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 14,616 $ 12,069 $ 27,990 $ 24,035 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,610 ) (1,292 ) (3,064 ) (2,584 ) Other expenses (317 ) (303 ) (569 ) (588 ) Provision for mortgage losses (400 ) (745 ) (700 ) (1,048 ) Income before financing costs 12,289 9,729 23,657 19,815 Financing costs (3,684 ) (2,927 ) (7,125 ) (5,855 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 8,605 $ 6,802 $ 16,532 13,960 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 Dividends declared $ 8,140 $ 6,635 $ 15,817 $ 13,039 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 701,568 $ 567,895 $ 701,568 $ 567,895 Total assets, end of period $ 702,709 $ 568,663 $ 702,709 $ 568,663 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 382,911 $ 314,683 $ 382,911 $ 314,683

Analysis of mortgage portfolio (dollars in 000s) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Number Outstanding

amount % of

Portfolio Number Outstanding

amount % of

Portfolio Mortgage category Low-rise residential 32 $ 209,334 29.5% 36 $ 234,343 37.1% House and apartment 104 104,614 14.7% 120 86,287 13.6% Mid-rise residential 12 99,840 14.1% 4 31,471 5.0% Construction 9 80,410 11.3% 8 64,828 10.3% High-rise residential 6 28,047 4.0% 7 44,949 7.1% Condominium corporation 14 2,713 0.4% 14 2,887 0.4% Residential portfolio 177 524,958 74.0% 189 464,765 73.5% Commercial 24 184,636 26.0% 27 167,622 26.5% Mortgage portfolio 201 709,594 100.0% 216 632,387 100.0%

June 30, 2018 Number of

mortgages Outstanding

amount Percentage

outstanding Weighted

average

loan to value Weighted

average

interest rate Location of underlying property (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 151 $ 428,613 60.4% 62.3% 8.65% Non-GTA Ontario 25 17,402 2.5% 67.0% 8.50% Saskatchewan 2 19,798 2.8% 100.0% 7.90% Alberta 4 16,931 2.4% 54.1% 8.92% British Columbia 19 226,850 31.9% 55.3% 8.36% 201 $ 709,594 100.0% 61.0% 8.54% December 31, 2017 Number of

mortgages Outstanding

amount Percentage

outstanding Weighted

average

loan to value Weighted

average

interest rate Location of underlying property (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 159 $ 397,293 62.8% 62.5% 8.51% Non-GTA Ontario 35 26,383 4.2% 65.9% 8.54% Saskatchewan 2 17,107 2.7% 100.0% 8.06% Alberta 5 22,518 3.6% 59.4% 8.87% British Columbia 15 169,086 26.7% 54.7% 8.24% 216 $ 632,387 100.0% 61.5% 8.44%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-(888)-241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until August 9, 2018) please call 1-(855)-859-2056, Conference ID 5083029.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada, where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Scoffield

Chief Financial Officer



(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com