

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release Q2 numbers for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, producer prices were up 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year.



New Zealand will see July results for the consumer confidence index from ANZ; in June, the index sank 0.8 percent on month to a score of 120.0.



Japan will provide July figures for Tokyo area inflation. Overall inflation is expected to add 0.7 percent on year, up from 0.6 percent in June. Core CPI is called steady at 0.7 percent.



China will release June data for industrial profits; in May, profits jumped an annual 21.1 percent.



Singapore will see June numbers for producer prices; in May, producer prices were up 2.4 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed Friday and Monday, for Asarnha Bucha Day and the King's Birthday, respectively.



