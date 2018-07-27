

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $55.78 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $65.19 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $710.61 million from $617.75 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $55.78 Mln. vs. $65.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $710.61 Mln vs. $617.75 Mln last year.



