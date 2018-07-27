

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the Tokyo area advanced an annual 0.9 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in June.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, advanced an annual 0.8 percent. That also exceeded expectations for 0.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent and core CPI added 0.2 percent.



