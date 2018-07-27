

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) said it has made a binding offer to acquire CSP Technologies, a leader in active packaging technology based on proprietary material science expertise, for an enterprise value of $555 million.



Aptar plans to fund the transaction with available cash on hand. The consultation process with CSP Technologies' works council in France will begin as soon as possible. Upon completion of the French works council consultation process, Aptar expects to enter into a definitive stock purchase agreement with CSP Technologies for the proposed transaction.



The proposed transaction, which has been approved by Aptar's Board of Directors, will also be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.



Founded in 1965, CSP Technologies has over 30 years of experience as a leader in integrated, active desiccant and product protection technologies in the Pharma and Food Service markets. CSP Technologies operates two manufacturing locations in the U.S. and one in France, with opportunities for growth and expansion across Asia and other high-growth economies. CSP Technologies is a profitable, well-managed business with annual revenues of approximately $140 million (unaudited).



Aptar expects earnings per share for the third quarter, excluding any restructuring expenses and effects associated with the CSP Technologies acquisition, to be in the range of $0.90 to $0.95 compared to $0.83 per share reported in the prior year. Our guidance range is based on an effective tax rate range of 29% to 31%.



Looking ahead to the third quarter, Aptar expects core sales growth in each segment.



