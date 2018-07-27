

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding almost 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,880-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with technology stocks expected to weigh. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed, and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index shed 21.42 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 2,882.23 after trading between 2,875.70 and 2,915.30. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 14.99 points or 0.92 percent to end at 1,609.73.



Among the actives, Gemdale lost 0.98 percent, while Poly Real Estate tumbled 1.74 percent, China Vanke plunged 1.94 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.14 percent, Bank of China shed 0.56 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.25 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.35 percent, China Life dropped 0.84 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.31 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 0.87 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday following the strong upward move a day earlier.



The Dow climbed 112.97 points or 0.44 percent to 25,527.07, while the NASDAQ slumped 80.05 points or 1.01 percent to 7,852.18 and the S&P 500 dropped 8.63 points or 0.30 percent to 2,837.44.



A notable decline by Facebook (FB) weighed on the NASDAQ after the social media giant reported better than expected second quarter earnings but weaker than expected revenues.



Other stocks benefited from news President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods.



In economic news, first-time claims for jobless benefits in the U.S. showed a modest increase in the week ended July 21st, according to a report released by the Labor Department.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Thursday, extending gains for a third successive session, on a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $69.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Closer to home, China will release June data for industrial profits later this morning; in May, profits jumped an annual 21.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX