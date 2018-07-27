

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group (BABA), announced the launch of their second availability zone in Malaysia to expand its cloud footprint and bolster its cloud capacity, serving increasing customer demand locally and in the region.



The new zone complements Availability Zone A which was launched last year in heightening cloud security and ensuring business continuity through resilient cloud infrastructure.



Alibaba Cloud said it will also continue to invest in Malaysia by setting up the first cloud based Anti-DDoS Scrubbing Center in August. The center will mitigate risks and offer customers the highest level of protection against stronger DDoS attacks. The new center will feature a variety of security functions including Anti-DDoS Pro, a service that defends against all types of DDoS attacks.



