

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday with modest gains following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Easing worries about trade wars and higher oil prices lifted shares. The Australian market is leading the gainers. Crude oil prices edged lower in Asian trades after gaining for a third session overnight.



The Australian market is advancing, led by banking and oil stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 49.50 points or 0.79 percent to 6,294.00, off a high of 6,299.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 48.70 points or 0.77 percent to 6,386.30.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.3 percent.



Meanwhile, AMP has projected a lower underlying profit for the first-half of the year amid what the wealth manager called a company-wide 'reset' in response to the misconduct heard by the banking royal commission. The company's shares are losing almost 3 percent.



Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices extended gains to a third session overnight. Santos is adding 0.4 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are rising almost 2 percent each.



In the mining space, Rio Tinto is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.6 percent.



BHP Billiton is rising more than 2 percent after the company agreed to sell its under-performing onshore U.S. oil and gas assets to BP and Merit Energy for $10.8 billion and also said it expects to incur a one-time charge of about $2.8 billion in its full-year results.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining is losing almost 4 percent, while Newcrest Mining is advancing 2 percent after reporting a 15 percent increase in fourth-quarter gold output.



In economic news, Australia will on Friday release second-quarter numbers for producer prices today.



The Japanese market is rebounding, despite a fall in shares of securities brokerage Nomura Holdings.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 78.67 points or 0.35 percent to 22,665.54, off a high of 22,689.98 earlier.



In the auto space, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent after crude oil prices extended gains to a third session overnight.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Sony is declining 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent.



Canon is down 0.3 percent after the digital camera maker lowered its full-year operating profit and sales forecast.



Among the market's best performers, Fuji Electric is gaining almost 5 percent and Kao Corp. is rising almost 3 percent, while Concordia Financial and Nisshin Seifun are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Nomura Holdings is losing almost 5 percent after reporting a 91 percent fall in its profit for the June quarter. Chughai Pharmaceutical is down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that consumer prices in the Tokyo area advanced an annual 0.9 percent on year in July. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in June.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, advanced an annual 0.8 percent. That also exceeded expectations for 0.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia are also higher, while Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday as a notable decline by Facebook weighed on the Nasdaq after the social media giant reported better than expected second-quarter earnings but weaker than expected revenues. Other stocks benefited from news President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods.



While the Dow climbed 112.97 points or 0.4 percent to 25,527.07, the Nasdaq slumped 80.05 points or 1 percent to 7,852.18 and the S&P 500 dropped 8.63 points or 0.3 percent to 2,837.44.



Meanwhile, European stocks moved higher on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.8 percent.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Thursday, extending gains for a third successive session. WTI crude for September ended up $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $69.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX