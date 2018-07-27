sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

174,30 Euro		+2,50
+1,46 %
WKN: 880013 ISIN: FR0000050809 Ticker-Symbol: OR8 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,00
174,10
26.07.
172,80
174,00
07:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA174,30+1,46 %