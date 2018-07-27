April June 2018

Revenue for the period was SEK 394.8 M (275.9), an increase of 43 per cent compared to 2017.

EBIT for the period was SEK 50.1 M (32.1), an increase of 56 per cent compared to 2017.

Net result for the period was SEK 45.0 M (29.0).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 5.07 (3.30).

Cash flow before financing activities during the period was SEK 39.2 M (7.0). Cash flow was impacted by dividend amounting to SEK -22.2 M (-6.6) and settlement of warrant program amounting to SEK -9.1 M (0.0). Cash flow amounted to SEK 8.0 (0.4).

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 8.2 million, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the same period in 2017. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 321.5 thousand, an increase of 18 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 2.1 million, an increase of 22 per cent compared to the same period in 2017. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 46.2, an increase of 21 per cent from the same period last year.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on July 27th, 2018.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment Group develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society, Pirates Pearls and Twin Moons. G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies of Sweden.

