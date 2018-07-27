

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday that its first-half net income plunged to 394 million Swiss francs from last year's 1.15 billion francs.



The net income attributable to shareholders before Impairment and Divestments was 371 million francs, compared to 651 million francs in 2017.



Recurring EBITDA, a key earnings metric, for the first half dropped 3.8 percent to 2.48 billion francs, despite a 0.6 percent increase in second-quarter recurring EBITDA to 1.78 billion francs.



For the first half, net sales grew 2.7 percent to 13.27 billion francs from last year's 12.92 billion francs. Net Sales grew 4.8% on a like-for-like basis.



In the second quarter, net sales grew 5 percent to 7.44 billion francs.



The company noted that the strong overall trends are reflected in earnings and revenue growth for the six months in all regions apart from Middle EastAfrica, where conditions remained difficult.



Given these trends, as well as the solid execution of simplification and performance measures, the full-year targets for 2018 have been confirmed.



The company continues to expect net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and an over-proportional increase in Recurring EBITDA of at least 5 percent on a like-for-like basis for the full year.



Further, the company's execution of Strategy 2022 - 'Building for Growth' is well on track across all regions and segments.



