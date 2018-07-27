

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profit growth eased in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial profits surged 20.0 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 21.1 percent increase in April.



During the first half of this year, industrial profits advanced 17.2 percent annually compared with a 16.5 percent rise in the first five months.



Earnings at state-owned firms jumped 31.5 percent and private firm's profits climbed by 10.0 percent in the January to June period.



