

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first-half of 2018 were 1.300 billion euros, up 26% from 1.030 billion euros last year. Earnings per share amounted to 2.32 euros, up from 1.84 euros last year.



Operating income from ordinary activities or Ebit was 2.099 billion euros, an increase of 11.4% from the prior year.



Consolidated revenue totalled 19.8 billion euros in the first half of 2018, up 6.7% relative to the first half of 2017, including organic growth of 2.8%. Acquisitions boosted revenue by 5.3%, while currency movements had a slightly negative effect of 1.4%.



The company said its strong performance in the first half of 2018 supports the previously announced outlook.



In full-year 2018, VINCI expects to see growth in revenue, operating income and net income. In Concessions, traffic growth at VINCI Autoroutes is expected to be similar to that seen in 2017 provided that fuel prices do not rise further. At VINCI Airports growth is expected to be less dynamic than in 2017 because of a very high comparison base.



In Contracting, business levels are expected to continue growing in all business lines, driven by favorable French economy and international development, and Ebit margin should improve further.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX