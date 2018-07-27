Beter Bed Holding NV: New Chief Financial Officer Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding announces that Hugo van den Ochtend (1978) will assume his position as CFO on September 1st 2018. He will succeed Bart Koops who will leave the company effective August 1st 2018.



The by the Supervisory Board proposed appointment of Hugo as Statutory Director will be on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 11 September 2018 in accordance with the articles of association and legal statutory requirements. This EGM will take place at the Beter Bed Holding headquarters and commences at 2 p.m. CET. The notice and agenda are available on www.beterbedholding.com (http://www.beterbedholding.com/). Following the appointment the Management Board will be comprised of John Kruijssen (CEO) and Hugo van den Ochtend (CFO).

Dirk Goeminne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We are pleased with the appointment of Hugo. We consider him very qualified to carry out the position of CFO at Beter Bed Holding. Hugo has more than 15 years of experience in finance roles of which three years as Finance Director with overall responsibility. His management experience, his international knowledge of retail and his experience in digital change projects will be of great use to Beter Bed Holding. Together with CEO John Kruijssen Hugo will further sharpen the strategy for the coming years.'



John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding N.V.: 'I am delighted that Hugo is joining us as our new CFO and have every confidence in our collaboration. Through the appointment of Hugo, we are concluding a period during which we both appointed new members to the Management Board and renewed and strengthened the management teams in the Netherlands and Germany with professionals who have the diverse competence sets and experience required to lead the company energetically, skilfully and with fresh vigour.'

Hugo graduated in Econometrics at the Erasmus University of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. In 2003 he started his career as Financial Analyst at Procter & Gamble, where he held various management positions

in the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland. In 2011 Hugo pursued his career at Ahold Delhaize in various senior financial management positions at Ahold's corporate headquarters, Albert Heijn and, recently in the position of Finance Director with overall responsibility at Gall & Gall.





Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

In 2017, the company achieved net revenue of € 416.4 million with a total of 1,188 stores.

For more information:

John Kruijssen Dirk Goeminne

CEO Chairman Supervisory Board

+31 (0)413 338819 +31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 13211011 bbholding@beterbed.nl (mailto:bbholding@beterbed.nl)

john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl (mailto:john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl)

