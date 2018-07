BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA or BBVA (BBVA) reported Friday that its second-quarter net attributable profit, on IFRS 9 basis, was 1.31 billion euros or 0.18 euro per share.



The prior year's net income, on IAS 39 basis, was 1.11 billion euros or 0.16 euro per share.



Profit before tax was 2.21 billion euros, compared to 1.97 billion euros a year ago.



Net interest income dropped to 4.36 billion euros from 4.48 billion euros last year.



