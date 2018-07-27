Q2 2018 revenues of €5.6 m, +69% vs. €3.3 m in Q1 2018

22 shuttles sold in Q2 2018 after 14 in Q1 2018

First AUTONOM SHUTTLE sold in the United Kingdom

SHUTTLE sold in the United Kingdom Confirmation of its target of €30 m of revenues in 2018

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announces that it has reached €9 m revenues in H1 2018, with €5.6 m revenues for the second quarter, a strong increase, +69%, vs. the €3.3 m recorded in the first quarter.

In line with its plan, NAVYA sold 22 AUTONOM SHUTTLES during the second quarter of 2018, compared to 14 AUTONOMSHUTTLES in the first quarter, an increase of 57%, leading to the total sales of 36 AUTONOMSHUTTLES in H1 2018.

Consistent with NAVYA's strategy, the share of Services revenues, excluding the rental services sales, increased to 9% of the total revenues of the second quarter 2018, compared to 7% in the first quarter of 2018 and 7% for the full year of 2017.

During the second quarter of 2018, as part of the Horizon 2020 Project, NAVYA has been selected by AVENUE, a European consortium, to supply 10 shuttles in 4 different European cities. In addition, NAVYA has sold its first AUTONOM SHUTTLE in the United Kingdom, to the Salford University in Manchester.

After the recent success of its IPO on July 24, 2018, NAVYA confirms its strategy to strengthen its R&D, Sales and Marketing teams and its target of €30 m of revenues for the full year 2018.

Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Var (%) H1 2018 AUTONOM shuttles sold 22 14 +57% 36 Vehicles sales (€ m) 5 065 3 025 +67% 8 090 Services sales(1) (€ m) 573 318 +80% 891 Total Sales (€ m) 5 638 3 343 +69% 8 981 (1) o/w €88 k of rental services sales in Q2 2018 and €100 k in Q1 2018.

In the absence of accounting closing as of June 30, 2017, the interim period of the year 2018 do not include comparative Information.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions.

With more than 200 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level.

Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions, shuttles and cabs. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which more than 100 have already been produced as of today and 89 sold in 17 countries as of June 30, 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.

Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital 1 (managed by 360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

