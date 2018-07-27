sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,70 Euro		-0,35
-1,06 %
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,62
33,095
09:15
27.07.2018 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Block Listing Application

BELLWAY PLC - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

London, July 24

Bellway p.l.c. (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 12.5p each to satisfy awards made under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan, to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


© 2018 PR Newswire