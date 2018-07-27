sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,15 Euro		+0,085
+0,29 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,34
29,345
09:21
29,34
29,345
09:21
27.07.2018 | 08:01
(23 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 26

Transaction in Own Shares

July 27, 2018

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on July 26, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of "A" shares purchasedHighest price paid:
(GBp)		Lowest price paid:
(GBp)		Volume weighted average price paid per share
(GBp)		Venue
July 26, 2018605,4292646.502554.002587.28LSE
July 26, 2018150,4402652.002554.002587.09Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)
July 26, 2018161,4042646.502554.002587.10Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2607181909-7225_Transaction_in_own_shares_CC.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares


© 2018 PR Newswire