WINCANTON PLC - LTIP Awards

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name ADRIAN COLMAN

TIM LAWLOR

CHRISTOPHER FENTON

NICK EADES

JANE DAVIES

MARCOS HART

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status DIRECTOR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DIRECTOR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT

PDMR CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

PDMR GROUP HR DIRECTOR

PDMR GROUP TRANSFORMATION AND RISK DIRECTOR

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name WINCANTON PLC

b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ADRIAN COLMAN Nil cost option 162,409 TIM LAWLOR Nil cost option 113,504 CHRISTOPHER FENTON Nil cost option 33,839 NICK EADES Nil cost option 34,993 JANE DAVIES Nil cost option 35,584 MARCOS HART Nil cost option 25,547

d) Aggregated information





-Aggregated volume



AGGREGATED NUMBER OF SHARES GRANTED UNDER THE LTIP TO DIRECTORS AND PDMRS ON 24 JULY 2018: 405,876 SHARES



TOTAL PRICE: £NIL

e) Date of the transaction

24 JULY 2018