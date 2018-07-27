sprite-preloader
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.07.2018 | 08:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

WINCANTON PLC - LTIP Awards

London, July 26

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameADRIAN COLMAN
TIM LAWLOR
CHRISTOPHER FENTON
NICK EADES
JANE DAVIES
MARCOS HART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDIRECTOR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DIRECTOR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
PDMR CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
PDMR GROUP HR DIRECTOR
PDMR GROUP TRANSFORMATION AND RISK DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
ADRIAN COLMANNil cost option162,409
TIM LAWLORNil cost option113,504
CHRISTOPHER FENTONNil cost option33,839
NICK EADESNil cost option34,993
JANE DAVIESNil cost option35,584
MARCOS HARTNil cost option25,547
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

AGGREGATED NUMBER OF SHARES GRANTED UNDER THE LTIP TO DIRECTORS AND PDMRS ON 24 JULY 2018: 405,876 SHARES

TOTAL PRICE: £NIL
e)Date of the transaction
24 JULY 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market

© 2018 PR Newswire