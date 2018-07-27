Beter Bed Holding NV: Germany causes a disappointing first half for Beter Bed Holding

Changes in leadership team Germany completed

Measures Germany initiated

The Netherlands continues to outperform the market

Group strategy project started

Evaluation Spanish format El Gigante del Colchón concluded

No interim dividend to be paid in 2018

New CFO Hugo van den Ochtend to be appointed during EGM



Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line). In 2017, the company achieved net revenue of € 416.4 million with a total of 1,188 stores.

For more information:

John Kruijssen

CEO

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 13211011

john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl (mailto:john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl)

For the full version of the press release please click on the link below.

Press release 27-07-2018 - 2.pdf (http://hugin.info/132850/R/2207594/858438.pdf)



