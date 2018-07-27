sprite-preloader
6,64 Euro		+0,08
+1,22 %
WKN: A0JMCY ISIN: NL0000339703 Ticker-Symbol: BBQ 
27.07.2018 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Beter Bed Holding NV: Germany causes a disappointing first half for Beter Bed Holding

  • Changes in leadership team Germany completed
  • Measures Germany initiated
  • The Netherlands continues to outperform the market
  • Group strategy project started
  • Evaluation Spanish format El Gigante del Colchón concluded
  • No interim dividend to be paid in 2018
  • New CFO Hugo van den Ochtend to be appointed during EGM


Profile
Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line). In 2017, the company achieved net revenue of € 416.4 million with a total of 1,188 stores.

For more information:
John Kruijssen
CEO
+31 (0)413 338819
+31 (0)6 13211011
john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl (mailto:john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl)

For the full version of the press release please click on the link below.

Press release 27-07-2018 - 2.pdf (http://hugin.info/132850/R/2207594/858438.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Beter Bed Holding NV via Globenewswire

