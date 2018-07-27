

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) reported that its first-half net income - Group share rose 23.5% to 1.20 billion euros. Earnings per share was 1.87 euros compared to 1.57 euros. Recurring EPS was 1.76 euros compared to 1.68 euros.



First-half sales were 12.50 billion euros compared to 12.20 billion euros, last year.



Looking forward, Danone said the company is targeting double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant exchange rate for 2018, excluding Yakult Transaction Impact.



