

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported that its net income for the first-half of 2018 declined 16.3 percent to 2.040 billion euros from last year's 2.437 billion euros. The decrease came from Nissan's contribution, down 483 million euros, which notably benefited from a capital gain last year. Earnings per share declined to 7.24 euros per share from 8.85 euros per share last year.



Other operating income and expenses have a negative impact of -180 million euros, compared with - 31 million euros in the first half of 2017, notably due to provisions on restructuring charges related to the implementation of the competitiveness agreement in France (CAP 2020).



The Group's operating income was 1.734 billion euros down from 1.789 billion euros in the previous year. The decrease comes mainly from the provision for restructuring. Group revenues increased 1.4% to 29.957 billion euros. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, the increase would have been increased 6.8% in the first half.



For 2018, Groupe Renault still expects increase in Group revenues, at constant exchange rates and perimeter; Generate a positive Automotive operational free cash flow. It maintained Group operating margin above 6.0%.



