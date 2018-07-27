

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income climbed 44.9 percent to 100.9 million euros from last year's 69.6 million euros.



Net income, adjusted was 88.4 million euros, compared to 91.5 million euros a year ago.



EBITDA adjusted increased 7.8 percent to 183.3 million euros from last year's 170.1 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 23.3% from 22.7% a year ago.



Revenues for the second quarter grew 4.9 percent to 787.4 million euros from 750.7 million euros last year.



Classifieds Media revenues grew 22.3%, while Marketing Media revenues dropped 12.9%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect the adjusted EBITDA to rise within the Group by an amount in the low double-digit percentage range. Looking at the organic growth in adjusted EBITDA, a rise in the mid to high single-digit percentage range is expected.



Axel Springer still expects adjusted EBIT to rise in the low single-digit percentage range, and organically a growth in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.



For the adjusted earnings per share, the company confirmed the existing expectation of a low to mid single-digit percentage increase. For the organic development, the company anticipates a further increase in the mid to high single-digit percentage range.



Further, the company continues to expect group revenues to increase in the low to mid single digit percentage range.



