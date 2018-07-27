

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue German import prices. Import prices are forecast to climb 4.5 percent on year in June, following a 3.2 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it retreated against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 129.41 against the yen, 1.1648 against the greenback, 0.8885 against the pound and 1.1580 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



