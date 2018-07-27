Medicover: Interim Report April-June 2018

STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter
- Revenue increased by 13.8% to €161.1m (€141.6m). Organic revenue grew by 13.7%.
- Operating profit amounted to €6.4m (€5.7m), representing an operating margin of 4.0% (4.0%).
- Net profit amounted to €7.0m (€2.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 4.3% (1.6%).
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €7.3m (€8.9m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) were €0.050 (€0.016).
- EBITDA increased by 10.7% to €13.5m (€12.2m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.4% (8.6%).
First half
- Revenue increased by 13.9% to €323.0m (€283.5m). Organic revenue grew by 14.0%.
- Net profit amounted to €16.4m (€6.7m), which represents a net profit margin of 5.1% (2.4%).
- EBITDA increased by 12.2% to €28.5m (€25.4m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.8% (9.0%).
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
€ millions (€m)
Q2 2018
Q2 2017
Growth
6M 2018
6M 2017
Growth
FY 2017
Revenue
161.1
141.6
14%
323.0
283.5
14%
580.2
Operating profit
6.4
5.7
12%
14.5
12.5
16%
28.8
Operating profit margin, %
4.0%
4.0%
4.5%
4.4%
5.0%
Net profit
7.0
2.3
204%
16.4
6.7
145%
20.2
Net profit margin, %
4.3%
1.6%
5.1%
2.4%
3.5%
Earnings per share, €
0.050
0.016
213%
0.117
0.054
117%
0.157
Diluted earnings per share, €
0.050
0.016
213%
0.117
0.054
117%
0.157
EBITDA
13.5
12.2
11%
28.5
25.4
12%
55.0
EBITDA margin, %
8.4%
8.6%
8.8%
9.0%
9.5%
For Alternative Performance Measure definitions and reconciliations, refer to note 7.
This information is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.00 (CEST) on 27 July 2018. This interim report and other information about Medicover, is available at medicover.com.
For further information, please contact:
Paula Treutiger
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Director
Phone: +46-73-66 6599
Mail: paula.treutiger@medicover.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/medicover/r/interim-report-april-june-2018,c2582213
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/2582213/883653.pdf
Interim report April-June 2018