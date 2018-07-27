Medicover: Interim Report April-June 2018

STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter

Revenue increased by 13.8% to €161.1m (€141.6m). Organic revenue grew by 13.7%.

Operating profit amounted to €6.4m (€5.7m), representing an operating margin of 4.0% (4.0%).

Net profit amounted to €7.0m (€2.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 4.3% (1.6%).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €7.3m (€8.9m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) were €0.050 (€0.016).

EBITDA increased by 10.7% to €13.5m (€12.2m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.4% (8.6%).

First half

Revenue increased by 13.9% to €323.0m (€283.5m). Organic revenue grew by 14.0%.

Net profit amounted to €16.4m (€6.7m), which represents a net profit margin of 5.1% (2.4%).

EBITDA increased by 12.2% to €28.5m (€25.4m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.8% (9.0%).

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Growth 6M 2018 6M 2017 Growth FY 2017 Revenue 161.1 141.6 14% 323.0 283.5 14% 580.2 Operating profit 6.4 5.7 12% 14.5 12.5 16% 28.8 Operating profit margin, % 4.0% 4.0%

4.5% 4.4%

5.0% Net profit 7.0 2.3 204% 16.4 6.7 145% 20.2 Net profit margin, % 4.3% 1.6%

5.1% 2.4%

3.5% Earnings per share, € 0.050 0.016 213% 0.117 0.054 117% 0.157 Diluted earnings per share, € 0.050 0.016 213% 0.117 0.054 117% 0.157















EBITDA 13.5 12.2 11% 28.5 25.4 12% 55.0 EBITDA margin, % 8.4% 8.6%

8.8% 9.0%

9.5%

For Alternative Performance Measure definitions and reconciliations, refer to note 7.

