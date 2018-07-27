sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,06 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2DRQV ISIN: SE0009778848 Ticker-Symbol: 5M0B 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICOVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDICOVER AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
27.07.2018 | 08:22
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Medicover: Interim Report April-June 2018

STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter

  • Revenue increased by 13.8% to €161.1m (€141.6m). Organic revenue grew by 13.7%.
  • Operating profit amounted to €6.4m (€5.7m), representing an operating margin of 4.0% (4.0%).
  • Net profit amounted to €7.0m (€2.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 4.3% (1.6%).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €7.3m (€8.9m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) were €0.050 (€0.016).
  • EBITDA increased by 10.7% to €13.5m (€12.2m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.4% (8.6%).

First half

  • Revenue increased by 13.9% to €323.0m (€283.5m). Organic revenue grew by 14.0%.
  • Net profit amounted to €16.4m (€6.7m), which represents a net profit margin of 5.1% (2.4%).
  • EBITDA increased by 12.2% to €28.5m (€25.4m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.8% (9.0%).

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m)

Q2 2018

Q2 2017

Growth

6M 2018

6M 2017

Growth

FY 2017

Revenue

161.1

141.6

14%

323.0

283.5

14%

580.2

Operating profit

6.4

5.7

12%

14.5

12.5

16%

28.8

Operating profit margin, %

4.0%

4.0%


4.5%

4.4%


5.0%

Net profit

7.0

2.3

204%

16.4

6.7

145%

20.2

Net profit margin, %

4.3%

1.6%


5.1%

2.4%


3.5%

Earnings per share, €

0.050

0.016

213%

0.117

0.054

117%

0.157

Diluted earnings per share, €

0.050

0.016

213%

0.117

0.054

117%

0.157









EBITDA

13.5

12.2

11%

28.5

25.4

12%

55.0

EBITDA margin, %

8.4%

8.6%


8.8%

9.0%


9.5%

For Alternative Performance Measure definitions and reconciliations, refer to note 7.

This information is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.00 (CEST) on 27 July 2018. This interim report and other information about Medicover, is available at medicover.com.

For further information, please contact:
Paula Treutiger
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Director
Phone: +46-73-66 6599
Mail: paula.treutiger@medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/medicover/r/interim-report-april-june-2018,c2582213

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/2582213/883653.pdf

Interim report April-June 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire