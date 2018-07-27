

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE reported first-half net income Group share of 0.9 billion euros compared to 1.2 billion euros, last year. Net recurring income Group share from continued activities were 1.5 billion euros compared to 1.3 billion euros, prior year. EBITDA amounted to 5.1 billion euros, up 1.3% on a reported basis and up sharply by 6.2% on an organic basis, compared with 2017 first half.



First-half revenues amounted to 30.2 billion euros in first half, up 0.1% on a reported basis and 0.8% on an organic basis, compared with 2017 first half. The company said its reported revenue growth was affected by an adverse exchange rate, mainly due to the depreciation of the US dollar and Brazilian real against the euro, offset by an overall positive scope effect. Organic revenue growth was mainly driven by a sharp increase in renewable power generation, mainly hydro power, in France and Brazil, and by the introduction of gas storage regulation in France.



The Group confirmed its 2018 financial targets: Net recurring income Group share is expected to be between 2.45 and 2.65 billion euros. The target is based on an estimated EBITDA between 9.3 and 9.7 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX