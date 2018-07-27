

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) reported profit before tax of 704 million pounds for the first quarter to 30 June 2018. Adjusted profit before tax was up 3% at 816 million pounds.



First-quarter reported revenue was 5.715 billion pounds. Underlying revenue was down 2% as regulated price reductions in Openreach and declines in enterprise businesses offset growth in the consumer business



The Group noted that there is no change to its financial outlook for 2018/19 from that published on 25 June which reflected the adoption of the IFRS 15 accounting standard.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX