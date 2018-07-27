

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - UK Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser plc (RBGLY, RB.L) reported Friday that its first-half profit before income tax increased to 1.11 billion pounds from 1.02 billion pounds last year.



Attributable net income climbed 71 percent to 862 million pounds or 121.5 pence per share. Net income from continuing operations grew 12 percent to 869 million pounds or 122.5 pence per share.



Adjusted income from continuing operations was 993 million pounds or 139.9 pence per share.



Net revenue for the first half climbed 23 percent on a reported basis and 30 percent on a constant currency basis to 6.14 billion pounds. Like-for-like revenue growth was 3%.



In the second quarter, net revenue grew 23 percent to 3.03 billion pounds, and constant currency growth was 29 percent. Like-for-like revenues increased 4 percent.



Further, the Board declared an interim dividend of 70.5p per share, an increase of +6%.



Looking ahead, Rakesh Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'With IFCN exceeding our expectations and our base business delivering in line, we are raising our 2018 target to +14-15% total net revenue growth at constant rates (previously +13-14%), implying LFL revenue growth at the upper end of +2-3%.'



