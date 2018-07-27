Regulatory News:

Mr Alain Weill, CEO of Altice Europe N.V.

Mr Dennis Okhuijsen, CFO of Altice Europe N.V.

have the pleasure of inviting you to our Q2 2018 Results Conference Call on:

Thursday 2nd of August 2018 at 2:00pm CEST (1:00pm BST, 8:00am EDT)

A press release of Q2 2018 results for Altice Europe N.V. ("Altice Europe") (AEX:ATC) (AEX:ATCB) will be released at 7:30am CEST (6:30am BST, 01:30am EDT) on Thursday 2nd of August 2018.

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (866) 393-4306

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (734) 385-2616

Conference ID 2983418

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1787598/8D50E4C1DEE04C491A7AE6D39C320754

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on our investor relations website: http://altice.net/investor-relations

Please click here for a company-compiled summary of consensus estimates for Altice Europe Q2 2018 results.

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. The company innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

