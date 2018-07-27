

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove Plc. (RMV.L), which runs online real estate portal and property website, Reported Friday that its first-half profit before tax increased to 98.06 million pounds from last year's 87.54 million pounds. Basic earnings per share grew 14 percent to 87.5 pence from 76.6 pence a year ago.



Underlying basic earnings per share were 90.6 pence, compared to 80.3 pence last year.



Revenue increased 10 percent to 131.1 million pounds from last year's 119.5 million pounds, driven by continued growth in Agency and New Homes businesses.



Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased 14 percent to 25 pence per ordinary share.



Looking ahead for the year, the company said average revenue per advertiser or ARPA growth is expected to be around 80 pounds year on year, with ARPA growth more weighted to the second half of the year than in 2017 due to the timing of 2018 pricing activities.



The company said it is confident in delivering the Board's expectations for the full year.



Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The continued stable membership numbers and our subscription advertising model, together with the strength of the Rightmove offer for both customers and consumers, give us confidence in delivering expectations for the current year despite muted sentiment towards the UK property market.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX