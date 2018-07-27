

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc (PSON.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the six months to 30th June 2018 was 188 million pounds or 24.1 pence per share, compared to a loss of 17 million pounds or 2.1 pence per share in the prior year. The year on year improvement was due to lower interest cost and the profit on disposal of WSE and Utel.



Profit before tax was 202 million pounds, compared to loss of 10 million pounds in the prior year.



Statutory operating profit grew to 233 million pounds from 16 million pounds, driven by the profit on disposal of Wall Street English or WSE and Utel.



Sales for the six months to 30 June 2018 decreased on a headline basis by 9% to 1.865 billion pounds from 2.047 billion pounds in the previous year.



The dividend accounted for in the six months to 30 June 2018 is the final dividend in respect of 2017 of 12.0 pence. An interim dividend for 2018 of 5.5 pence was approved by the Board in July 2018 and will be accounted for in the second half of 2018.



During the second half of the year the company expects to deliver further incremental savings of 40 million pounds, 105 million pounds in 2019 and 100 million pounds in 2020. Restructuring costs in the first half were 24 million pounds.



The guidance for the full year remains unchanged. It continues to expect net sales of our US Higher Education Courseware to be flat to down mid-single digit for the full year driven by ongoing underlying market pressures. It continues to expect Pearson to deliver underlying profit growth in 2018.



The company expects to report an adjusted operating profit of between 520 million pounds and 560 million pounds and adjusted earnings per share of 49 pence to 53 pence in 2018 based on portfolio and exchange rates prevailing on 31st December 2017.



It expects net debt for 2018 to be in line with full year 2017.



The company calculates that a 5 cence move in the US Dollar exchange rate to Sterling would impact adjusted EPS by around 2 pence to 2.5 pence.



