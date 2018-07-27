

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to stockholders for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased 30.1 billion yen year over year, to 105.2 billion yen.



Adjusted operating income was 148.1 billion yen, an increase of 16.3 billion yen year over year. The increase was mainly in the Construction Machinery segment, the Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment, and the Information & Telecommunication Systems segment, in which profit increased due to increase in revenues and improvement in profitability, despite the decrease in profit at the Automotive Systems segment and the High Functional Materials & Components segment.



Quarterly consolidated revenues increased 4% year over year, to 2.17 trillion yen. The revenues increased in the Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment where the railway systems business for Europe was strong in addition to the impact of acquisition of the air compressor business (Sullair) in July 2017, the High Functional Materials & Components segment where Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. and Hitachi Metals, Ltd. conducted M&As, the Construction Machinery segment where overseas sales rose mainly in AsiaPacific, North America and China, and the Information & Telecommunication Systems segment where system integration business remained firm in Japan.



For fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company still expects net income attributable to stockholders to be 400 billion yen, adjusted operating income of 750 billion yen, and revenues of 9.40 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX