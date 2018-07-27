

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) reported profit before tax of 96.5 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to 93.9 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 16.9 pence compared to 16.3 pence. Underlying EPS was up 2% at 17.1 pence.



Maarten Slendebroek, Chief Executive, said: 'The first half of 2018 reflected a more challenging operating environment against a more volatile global geopolitical backdrop. Despite net outflows in the period, it is clear our resilient business model and strong balance sheet continue to deliver for all our stakeholders. In 2018 we reaffirmed our strategy of delivering active outperformance for our clients through a diversified operating model based on a culture of accountability, high performance and independent thinking.'



For the first six months of 2018, net revenues totalled 214.8 million pounds, up 10% on 195.4 million pounds reported in the first half of 2017. The Group said this reflects strong growth of 7% in management fees to 199.2 million pounds from 186.5 million pounds driven by higher average asset values due to strong asset appreciation from markets and investment outperformance.



The interim dividend per share increased by 16% to 7.9 pence.



