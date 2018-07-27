

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) reported first-quarter net income attributable to company of 62.97 billion yen compared to 36.40 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 66.67 yen compared to 38.54 yen.



First-quarter net sales were 646.06 billion yen compared to 561.21 billion yen, prior year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 239.58 yen; net income to company of 226.00 billion yen, and sales of 2.50 trillion yen.



