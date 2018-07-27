

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $317 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $24 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $332 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $2.07 billion from $1.81 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $332 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $2.07 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.



