

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), a private owner of timberlands, Friday reported that its second-quarter net earnings surged to $317 million or 42 cents per share from last year's $24 million, or 3 cents per share.



Adjusted net earnings were $332 million, or 44 cents per share for the second quarter, compared to $212 million or $0.28 per share a year ago.



Earnings before special items increased 57% compared with one year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $637 million, compared with $506 million for the second quarter of last year.



Net sales increased to $2.07 billion from last year's $1.81 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.43 per share on sales of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, Weyerhaeuser expects that TIMBERLANDS' third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the second quarter, but slightly higher than the third quarter of 2017.



