

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer spending increased for the second straight month in June, though marginally, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in June, slower than the 1.0 percent rise in May, which was revised up from 0.9 percent.



That was also below the 0.6 percent gain economists had forecast.



Apart from household durables purchases, which were relatively dynamic, consumption was sluggish in June.



Energy consumption showed no variations, while expenditure on engineered goods rose by 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, consumer spending registered an increase of 0.3 percent.



