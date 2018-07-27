

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area rose in July after declining in the previous four months, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.



The euro-coin indicator rose to 0.49 in July from 0.48 in June. The index had been declining since March after hitting a peak of 0.96 in February.



Recent readings of the euro-coin index are consistent with continued growth in euro-area GDP, the Bank of Italy said.



In July, the positive contribution provided by the increase in share prices was offset by the negative effects generated by the weakening in world trade and the decline in the business confidence outlook, the bank said in the report.



