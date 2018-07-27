SOITEC: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 26, 2018

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'

GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 26, 2018

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 27th, 2018 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that its shareholders held an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on first notice on July 26, 2018, under the chairmanship of Thierry Sommelet.

A 64% quorum has been reached and all proposed resolutions have been approved.

The minutes and the slide-show of the Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website (www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com)) under the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2018 - O&EGM July 26, 2018.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com) and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:







Steve Babureck

+33 (0)6 16 38 56 27

+1 858 519 6230

steve.babureck@soitec.com (mailto:steve.babureck@soitec.com)











Media Contact:







Isabelle Laurent

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr (mailto:isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr)







Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr (mailto:fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr)

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 62,762,070.50, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.





