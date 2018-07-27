Geneva - ERI, with its OLYMPIC Banking System software package, has been crowned Best Private Banking System at the recent Systems in the City Awards, held in the City of London.

Systems in the City Awards are positioned as being a leading endorsement for suppliers of services and systems to the regulated financial services sector in the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Hacking, Director, ERI said: "We are proud to have been voted the winners of this prestigious award by independent experts. ...

