

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), jointly established by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., reported Friday that its second quarter attributable net income totaled NT$11.46 billion, higher than last year's NT$7.85 billion.



Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.69 or $0.182 per ADS, compared to NT$1.78 or $0.118 per ADS last year.



Total net revenues grew 28% to NT$84.50 billion from last year's NT$66.03 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX