Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of General Meeting

London, July 27

27 July 2018

Rightmove plc

Notice of General Meeting

Proposed Subdivision of Share Capital

Rightmove plc ('the Company'), the UK's number one property website, confirms that a circular will be sent to shareholders today convening a General Meeting at which a proposed 10 for 1 subdivision of the Company's shares will be considered ('the Circular'). An electronic copy of the Circular is now available to download from the Company's website at plc.rightmove.co.uk and is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism.

The General Meeting will be held at 10.30am on Wednesday, 22 August 2018 at the Company's offices at 33 Soho Square, London W1D 3QU.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058

Email: CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


