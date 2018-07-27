Crown Bioscience Inc.: CrownBio Expands Novel Humanized Models for Targeted Immunotherapy Development to San Diego, CA Research Center

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, extends its existing portfolio of humanized drug target models (HuGEMM) to its San Diego facility.

This service offering expansion to the San Diego site will begin with humanized PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4, OX40, CD137, PD-1/PD-L1, and PD-1/CTLA-4 targets. Additional HuGEMM models will follow later this year to help advance development of immuno-oncology (I/O) drugs.

The expansion of this novel translational platform to CrownBio's San Diego laboratory makes it more accessible to both the North American and worldwide research community.

CrownBio provides the biopharmaceutical research community with innovative preclinical platforms to evaluate human-specific immunotherapies in vivo, while shortening experimental timelines and mitigating costs. The HuGEMM portfolio helps achieve this by featuring fully functional murine immunity with a humanized drug target that can be used in conjunction with syngeneic/homograft mouse tumors.

"Our HuGEMM portfolio is uniquely positioned to expedite study timelines, save researcher's money and deliver valuable insights about targeted immunotherapies," said Henry Li, PhD, Senior Vice President of Global Scientific Research and Innovation. "We are very excited about continuing to grow this platform and to make it more available to scientists globally via the expansion of our San Diego laboratory."

