Falling module prices could very well dramatically enhance the competitiveness of large-scale solar in Australia - pushing the price at which PV can be produced below the wholesale curve. Rystad Energy believes that with a 20-30% module price decline, as has been forecast, $60MWh utility scale solar could become the new reality. With the market surging, the Chinese solar downturn could present a major windfall for Australian PV project developers. While the extent of module price declines, on the back of reduced Chinese market demand is yet to become fully clear, the advance of big solar's competitiveness ...

