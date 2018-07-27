Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-07-27 10:34 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 27, 2018 to list the bonds of Medicinos bankas UAB on the Bond List on August 1, 2018 at the request of the Company. Additional info: Issuer's name Medicinos bankas UAB ------------------------------------------------------ Issuer's short name OPM ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code LT0000432114 ------------------------------------------------------ Securities issue date 24.07.2018 ------------------------------------------------------ Securities maturity date 24.07.2025 ------------------------------------------------------ Total nominal value of the issue 2 210 000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------ Number of securities 2 210 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook short name OPMB070025A ------------------------------------------------------ Trading list Baltic Bond list ------------------------------------------------------ Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the Medicinos bankas UAB base prospectus for the issuance of subordinated bonds under EUR 10,000,000 Euro programme. Base Prospectus and Final Terms of Medicinos bankas UAB are available in the attachment of this announcement. All financial accounts of Medicinos bankas UAB can be found on the website of Medicinos bankas UAB here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=687083