

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound advanced against its major opponents in early European deals on Friday.



The pound climbed to 1.3123 against the dollar and 1.3055 against the franc, from its early 3-day lows of 1.3091 and 1.3021, respectively.



The pound edged up to 0.8878 against the euro, off its early low of 0.8894.



The U.K. currency rose to 145.66 against the yen, following more than a 3-week low of 145.33 hit at 3:05 am ET.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 1.33 against the dollar, 1.32 against the franc, 0.86 against the euro and 147.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX